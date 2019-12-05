Fire, Extend, Year-to-Year. Sage Football Wisdom. QB Cesspool Challenge.

The boys create a new segment while also talking football with Sage Rosenfels on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

We open the show discussing the Vikings and our confidence in certain members of the team but we create a new segment in Fire, Extend, or Year-to-Year (1:00). Sage Rosenfels joins for some Sage Football Wisdom (25:00). The boys jump into some Hot Stove talk to open Hour Two (55:00) before we wrap up the show with QB Cesspool Challenge and Patrick Reusse (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the opening segment where the boys stumbled upon a new segment idea when we try to decide who to Fire, Extend, or go Year-to-Year with various sports figures in town.