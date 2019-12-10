Podcast

Mackey is coming after the negative Twins fans. Doogie with Twins Hot Stove Scoops.

By Jonathan Harrison December 10, 2019 6:01 pm

The boys are in to some serious reckless speculation on today’s show with plenty of rumors flying around about the Twins and MLB Hot Stove.

We open the show today with Mackey coming after negative Twins fans (1:00) and discussing some of the rumors out there about who the Twins are targeting. We close out Hour One quizzing Ramie on Bowl Game names (28:00). We’re joined at the top of the second hour by Doogie for some Twins Hot Stove Scoops (54:00). We close out today’s show with a CRAM Session and wrapping with Reusse (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment of today’s show when Doogie joined the boys for a Twins Hot Stove Scoop Session.

