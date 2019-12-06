Mackey’s Really Reckless Trade Speculation. How concerned should the Vikings be by the Bears? Write That Down.

We’ve got a Write That Down Friday at hand as the boys make some really reckless trade speculation for the Twins and discuss the Vikings playoff chances.

The boys open the show today with some Twins Hot Stove talk before Mackey blows away the show with some really reckless trade speculation (1:00). We close out Hour One discussing how concerned the Vikings should be with the Bears and Rams coming up in the rearview mirror before ESPN’s Jason Fitz joins to talk some Gophers football (31:00). Hour Two today starts with a Write That Down and Accountability Session (53:00) before we wrap up the week with Patrick Reusse (1:17:00).

