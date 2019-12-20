The All-Decade Minnesota Athlete… Reckless Hot Stove Speculation

The boys have Coller stick around for a bit today to discuss Bowl Games and we try to award the All-Decade Minnesota Athlete. Key word try.

Coller sticks around for the first segment of the show to celebrate Bowl Game Mania, the NFL Playoffs configuration, and the Vikings into the playoffs (1:00). Coller takes off as Mackey & Judd dive into some real reckless Hot Stove speculation (27:00). Hour Two opens with our last Write That Down session of the year (57:00). We close out the week attempting to award the All-Decade Minnesota Athlete and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of the show listen to the third segment of today’s show for our last Write That Down session of the year.