The Vikings defense is a problem. Former Viking Jack Del Rio joins to talk defense, being a Head Coach, and Kirk Cousins.

Fresh off a late night of Vent Line action Mackey and Judd are back for more discussion about the Vikings 37-30 loss at the hands of the Seahawks last night.

The boys open the show discussing Kirk Cousins doing enough last night but his defense letting him down on Monday Night (1:00). Former Vikings Jack Del Rio joins to discuss the Vikings defense, being a head coach, and Kirk Cousins (28:00). Hour Two opens with our Vikings Nitpicks off of last nights game and broadcast (56:00) before we close out today’s show with CRAM Session and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show when Jack Del Rio joined the show to discuss what happened to the Vikings last night and how to fix the Vikings defense.