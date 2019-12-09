Podcast

Twins Hot Stove Rumors and Vikings Nitpicks. Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights.

By Jonathan Harrison December 9, 2019 6:01 pm

We’ve plenty of nitpicks off of yesterday’s snoozer of a 20-7 win for the Vikings plus plenty of piping hot Twins/MLB Hot Stove Rumors on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show with their thoughts off of the 20-7 win for the Vikings (1:00) before closing the first hour discussing all the latest from the MLB Winter Meetings (30:00). We’re joined by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero for his weekly NFL Insights (58:00) to kick off Hour Two. We close out the show with our Vikings Nitpicks off of the game and broadcast yesterday and wrapping with Reusse (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment of today’s show when the boys were joined by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero for his weekly NFL Insights.

