Twins Hot Stove Rumors and Vikings Nitpicks. Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights.

We’ve plenty of nitpicks off of yesterday’s snoozer of a 20-7 win for the Vikings plus plenty of piping hot Twins/MLB Hot Stove Rumors on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show with their thoughts off of the 20-7 win for the Vikings (1:00) before closing the first hour discussing all the latest from the MLB Winter Meetings (30:00). We’re joined by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero for his weekly NFL Insights (58:00) to kick off Hour Two. We close out the show with our Vikings Nitpicks off of the game and broadcast yesterday and wrapping with Reusse (1:20:00).

