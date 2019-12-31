Shows
Podcast
Twins Vent Line/New Years Resolutions/Cram Session
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
December 31, 2019 6:04 pm
Judd and Ramie open the hour with a Twins Vent Line after the signing of starting pitchers Rich Hill and Homer Bailey.
Zimmer and Spielman’s job security.
New Years Resolutions.
And a Cram Session with fill-in producer Declan Goff.
Topics:
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Podcast