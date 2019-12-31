Podcast

Twins Vent Line/New Years Resolutions/Cram Session

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 31, 2019 6:04 pm
  • Judd and Ramie open the hour with a Twins Vent Line after the signing of starting pitchers Rich Hill and Homer Bailey.
  • Zimmer and Spielman’s job security.
  • New Years Resolutions.
  • And a Cram Session with fill-in producer Declan Goff.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast