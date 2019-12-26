Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Was Jimmy Butler right? And will the Twins trade a top prospect?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
December 26, 2019 6:05 pm
Judd Zulgad and Matthew Coller open the show with Vikings talk.
A year later, was Jimmy Butler actually right in his assessment of the Timberwolves?
Are the Twins willing to trade a top prospect to improve their pitching?
And Wrap with Reusse.
Topics:
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Wolves
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Mackey & Judd Stories
Gophers offensive coordinator leaves for Big Ten rival
How Week 17 results can create a path to NFC title game for Vikings
Power move: White Sox continue to get stronger by adding Edwin Encarnacion
What can the Vikings learn from Monday night’s loss to Green Bay?
Zulgad: Disappearing act: Vikings show that when the going gets tough they will fold
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast