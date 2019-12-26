Podcast

Was Jimmy Butler right? And will the Twins trade a top prospect?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 26, 2019 6:05 pm
  • Judd Zulgad and Matthew Coller open the show with Vikings talk.
  • A year later, was Jimmy Butler actually right in his assessment of the Timberwolves?
  • Are the Twins willing to trade a top prospect to improve their pitching?
  • And Wrap with Reusse.

