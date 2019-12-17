What is the Vikings recipe for a Super Bowl? Doogie with a Scoop session.

We’re back to full strength as Mackey returns to the show to try and calm the fear-mongering over the Vikings and their potential playoff opponents among other topics on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

We open today’s show discussing the Vikings and their possible playoff opponents (1:00) before closing out the first hour joined by Doogie for a Scoop session (30:00). Hour Two opens with the Vikings recipe for the Super Bowl and why Gary Kubiak is an essential ingredient to that recipe (56:00). We wrap up today’s show with a CRAM Session and Patrick Reusse (1:19:00).

