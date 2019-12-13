Podcast

What Thielen being back means for the Vikings offense. In or out on a surprising name on the MLB Trade Block. Write That Down.

By Jonathan Harrison December 13, 2019 6:01 pm

We spend this Write That Down Friday discussing Thielen’s return, a surprise name on the trade block, and grocery shopping on today’s show.

The boys open today’s show discussing what looks like the return of Adam Thielen to the Vikings offense and what it will mean before Coller joins to help preview the Vikings/Chargers game (1:00). We close out the first hour discussing a name on the MLB Trade Block before ESPN’s Jason Fitz joins to discuss grocery shopping and Vikings/Chargers (30:00). We open the second hour with our weekly accountability session and Write That Down segment (56:00). We close out this week’s show with an interesting Minnesota sports anniversary before Patrick Reusse joins to wrap it all up (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys talked about their interest in a surprise name on the trading block in baseball and then Jason Fitz joins to discuss grocery shopping and Vikings/Chargers.

Related Gallery

Previewing Vikings/Chargers with Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Hot Routez from Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

Matthew Coller is out in LA for this weekend’s big Vikings/Chargers game and he’s joined by Myron Medcalf and The Athletic’s Daniel Popper to preview the game on today’s Purple Daily before the boys from…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast