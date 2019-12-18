Who Says No? Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs and previewing Vikings/Packers with LeRoy Butler.

We’ve got some big Pro Bowl snubs, wild Twins trades, and a Packer Legend on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie today.

The boys open the show discussing the biggest Pro Bowl snub on the Vikings after only three Vikings made the game (1:00). Packers legend LeRoy Butler joins the show to preview the Vikings/Packers game (30:00). We open Hour Two with a game of Who Says No? on Twins trades plus an appearance by Mackey Clause (55:00). We close out today’s show with In Other News and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show when the boys were joined by Packers legend LeRoy Butler to preview the upcoming Vikings/Packers Monday Night Football game.