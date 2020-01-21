Do you watch or care about the Pro Bowl? Doogie with The Scoop. CRAM Session.

A questionable Pro Bowl selection, Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, and Doogie with The Scoop is what fills the two hours of Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

Mackey is out today as Judd and Ramie open the show discussing how successful Kevin Stefanski will be in Cleveland (1:00) before asking callers whether they watch or care about the NFL Pro Bowl (28:00). Doogie comes in to kickoff Hour Two with his weekly Scoop segment (54:00) before we close out today’s show with a CRAM Session and discussing the Baseball Hall of Fame inductees (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Ramie and Judd were joined by Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson for our weekly Scoop session featuring info on Josh Donaldson, KAT, and the Vikings search for coordinators.