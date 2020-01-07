ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on the Vikings playoff win. Doogie with Twins Scoops.

We’ve got plenty of Vikings talk and also some Twins steam from Doogie in our weekly Scoops segment.

The boys open the show debating who has the edge between Mike Zimmer and Kyle Shanahan before ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins the show (1:00). We then get into one of the hottest Kirk Cousins takes off of Sunday’s games (32:00). Doogie jumps in to kickoff Hour Two with some Twins Scoops (57:00). CRAM Session and some Bachelor controversy wrap up today’s show (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment of today’s show when Doogie joined the boys to dish on some Twins Scoops.