Fixing the Vikings. What Sano’s contract extension means. The Scoop with Doogie!

The boys have plenty of football(!) as well as some Scoops and mocks on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

We open today’s show discussing how to fix the Vikings (1:00) before closing the first hour jumping into Mock Season and discussing the Miguel Sano contract extension with Derek Wetmore (29:00). Doogie pops in to kick off Hour Two with The Scoop (58:00). To close out the show today we run through our weekly CRAM Session (1:22:00).

