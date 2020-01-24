Friday Funday! What could have been for Justin Morneau?

It’s final day of the week and we’re celebrating Justin Morneau getting into the Twins Hall of Fame by wonder what if as well as playing some Fire, Extend, and Year to Year later on in the show.

The boys open today’s show wondering what Justin Morneau’s career would have been if he hadn’t got injured (1:00) before jumping into the master of the mocks first Mock Draft of the year (34:00). We spend the final hour of the week playing Fire, Extend, Year to Year (58:00) before wrapping up the week with Reusse (1:21:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to segment listen to the third segment of the show when the boys celebrate Friday Funday with Fire, Extend, Year to Year.