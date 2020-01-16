Podcast

Joe Mauer on sign stealing and the Josh Donaldson signing. Sage Football Wisdom.

By Jonathan Harrison January 16, 2020 6:05 pm

The Astros Cheating Scandal keeps providing new turns and the boys spend the show discussing what it all means for Major League Baseball.

The boys open the show going through the timeline of today’s happenings in the Astros Cheating Scandal (1:00). Sage Rosenfel joins the show for his weekly dose of Sage Football Wisdom (31:00). We open Hour Two celebrating the 20-year anniversary of an NFL gateway game before we talk with Joe Mauer about the Josh Donaldson signing, sign stealing, and a charity close to his heart (57:00). We close the show with our weekly In Other News Segment (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys were joined by Sage Rosenfels for his weekly edition of Sage Football Wisdom.

Related Gallery

What’s the position group with the most question marks heading into the offseason? Hot Routez and sports cheating.

Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone, Judd Zulgad, and The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen today to discuss sports cheating, the 49ers offense, and the Vikings offseason plans. Coller and Boone open the show going outside…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast