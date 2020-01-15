Reacting to the Twins signing Josh Donaldson and Write That Down

News broke after the show yesterday that the Twins made a big signing bringing in Josh Donaldson in to play third base and hit bombas for the next four years.

Mackey opens the show taking his victory lap after the Pohlads went out and splashed the cash for Donaldson (1:00). We close out the first hour looking back at the Twins offseason (33:00). We open up Hour Two with our weekly Write That Down segment (59:00) before closing out the show today with Patrick Reusse (1:23:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the opening segment when the boys reacted to the news that Josh Donaldson was signing with the Twins.