Remembering Chris Doleman. How should the Twins handle Jose Berrios’ Arbitration?

The boys spend today’s show discussing the legacy of Chris Doleman and the Twins looming arbitration battle with Jose Berrios.

We open the show discussing the legacy of Chris Doleman with former Viking Derrin Nelson (1:00). We close out the first hour talking about TNT’s Kobe Tribute from last night and how the Twins should handle the Jose Berrios Arbitration battle (27:00). Hour Two starts with our weekly Accountability and Write That Down session (55:00). We wrap up the show with Patrick Reusse (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys discussed what the Twins should do with the arbitration of Jose Berrios and whether they should just pay up.