Timberwolves dangling Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors? #AskMJR and Friday Funday

We’re celebrating Friday Funday with more #AskMJR as well as some Super Bowl Questions of Importance on today’s show.

The boys open the show with some Super Bowl Questions of Importance (1:00) before ending the opening hour discussing the report that the Wolves have dangled Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors in trade talk (30:00). For the final hour of the week we run through some #AskMJR (56:00) before getting to Ramie’s Super Bowl Food Spread and wrapping with Reusse (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys answer a plethora of Super Bowl Questions of Importance.