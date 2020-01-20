Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights and Packers Vent Line

The boys discuss the great weekend of football we just witnessed and celebrated a potentially great Super Bowl matchup as well as talking about the Astros comments on the sign stealing scandal.

We open the show today talking about whether Vikings fans should feel encouraged or discouraged by the 49ers potentially winning the Super Bowl with the Vikings model (1:00). NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joins the show to close out the first hour with his weekly NFL Insights (29:00). We open Hour Two with MAckey laying out the case that the Chiefs are the Vikings of the AFC and discussing the comments from Astors players over the weekend about the sign stealing scandal (53:00). We close out today’s show with our Weekend Nitpicks and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show when Tom Pelissero joined the boys for his weekly NFL Insights.