Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights off a Wild Card Playoff Weekend. Pie Charts of Praise off a Big Win in the Big Easy.

The boys are discussing a huge win by the Vikings down in New Orleans yesterday as we’re celebrating a playoff victory Monday on Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show today giving their Pie Charts of Praise after Mike Zimmer’s masterpiece of a gameplan to shut down the Saints (1:00) before closing out the first hour with some Saints Vent Line (31:00). NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joins for his weekly NFL Insights (51:00). We close out today’s show with our Vikings Nitpicks and wrapping with Reusse (1:15:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment from today’s show listen to the first segment when the boys gave out their Pie Charts of Praise off a big victory in New Orleans in the playoffs for the Vikings. Randy from Cottage Grove also calls in with his Stud Stable off that victory.