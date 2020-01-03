Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights. Reckless Vikings Speculation. The most controversial Write That Down in history.

It’s a Friday filled with plenty of controversy as we get the dreaded vote of confidence for Zim and Spielman and a really controversial Write That Down as we crown a batting champion.

The boys open the show recklessly speculating about the rumored Zimmer/Dallas trade we keep hearing about (1:00). Tom Pelissero joins for his weekly NFL Insights (27:00). Hour Two begins with the most controversial Write That Down Accountability Session as we award a new surprise Batting Champion (56:00). We make our Write That Down predictions before wrapping up the week with Patrick Reusse (1:16:00).

In case you missed you today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show when NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joined the show to preview Vikings/Saints and talk about all the reckless speculation surround Zimmer and a possible trade to Dallas.