Podcast

Twins GM Thad Levine joins to talk about the Josh Donaldson signing. Home Run Edition of Write That Down.

By Jonathan Harrison January 22, 2020 6:02 pm

We’re celebrating Josh Donaldson Day by reacting to the press conference and talking to Twins GM Thad Levine on today’s show.

The boys open the show today discussing their thoughts to the Josh Donaldson Press Conference as well as talking to Twins GM Thad Levine (1:00). The boys close out the first hour reacting to what Thad Levine said in the interview (46:00). In our continued celebration of Josh Donaldson Day we have a Home Run Edition of Write That Down (59:00) before closing the show chatting with Derek Wetmore and Patrick Reusse (1:21:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys were joined by Twins GM Thad Levine to discuss the Twins singing Josh Donaldson.

Related Gallery

Will the Twins make another impact move? Myron on the brawl in Kansas

*Now that the Twins have Josh Donaldson, should we expect them to make another impact move for a pitcher? Judd is buying that they will, Ramie is not so sure. *Myron Medcalf joins with thoughts…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast