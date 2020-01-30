Podcast

What Minnesota 30 for 30 would you watch? Sage Football Wisdom.

By Jonathan Harrison January 30, 2020 6:13 pm

Now that we’re on to the back half of the week we’ve got our weekly In Other News segment and our weekly dose of Sage Football Wisdom on today’s show.

The boys open the show discussing what Minnesota sports 30 for 30 we would watch (1:00). We close out the first hour joined by Sage Rosenfels for his Sage Football Wisdom (27:00). We kick off Hour Two discussing the new format for the NBA All-Star game that sparks a bit of a debate (55:00) before we close out the show today with In Other News (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Sage Rosenfels joined the show to preview this weekend’s Super Bowl.

