What would a Vikings win tomorrow mean? Our official Vikings/49ers predictions.

By Jonathan Harrison January 10, 2020 6:10 pm

One last day of Mackey & Judd with Ramie before the Vikings take on the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and we’re all in today previewing that big game.

We open the show today asking what a Vikings win tomorrow would mean (1:00) before Joe Fortenbaugh, from 957 The Game in San Francisco, joins to preview Vikings/49ers (28:00). We give out official predictions to kickoff Hour Two today (52:00) before closing with our final QB Cesspool Challenge of the season and wrapping with Reusse (1:13:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show when the boys were joined by Joe Fortenbaugh, from 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, to provide a 49ers perspective while we preview the big playoff game set to take place tomorrow between the Vikings and the 49ers.

