Bold moves for the Vikings, Twins, and Wolves. Coller from the Combine. Adrian Heath on the upcoming Loons season. In Other News.

By Jonathan Harrison February 27, 2020 6:06 pm

Ramie and Judd are back again with Phil out in New York to discuss bold moves and the latest from the NFL Combine.

The boys open the show discussing big moves for the local teams (1:00) before Matthew Coller joins to talk about the latest from the NFL Combine (24:00). Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath joins to preview the upcoming Loons season (52:00). We close out today’s show with our weekly In Other News segment (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller joined Ramie and Judd to discuss all the latest from the NFL Combine.

