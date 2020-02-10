Did the Wolves fleece the Warriors? Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights. 10 Days of Twins Talk.

The boys return from the weekend to discuss the new look Wolves and the revamped XFL.

We open the show today discussing whether the Wolves fleeced the Warriors in the Wiggins/Russell trade (1:00). We close out Hour Two with our first of 10 Days of Twins talk (33:00). Tom Pelissero joins to start Hour Two with his weekly NFL Insights (56:00). We close out today talking about Rob Manfred’s latest proposal to change baseball before wrapping with Reusse (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when the boys were joined by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero for his weekly NFL Insights.