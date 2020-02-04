Podcast

Doogie with The Scoop. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins for Super Bowl talk. Reckless Wolves Speculation.

By Jonathan Harrison February 4, 2020 6:06 pm

There was plenty of reckless speculation on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie as we discuss Wiggins trade rumors and Mike Greenberg joins to discuss the segment on his show.

The boys open the show with all the Wiggins trade rumors and discussing what to do with KAT (1:00) before ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins to discuss the Super Bowl and Reckless Speculation showing up on Get Up (32:00). Hour Two opens with Doogie joining to give us the Scoop on the Wiggins rumors (58:00). We close out today’s show with CRAM Session (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Doogie joined the boys for his weekly Scoop segment.

Related Gallery

What’s the radical move the Vikings could make this offseason? How do the Vikings keep Diggs happy?

There is plenty of Wolves reckless speculation being talked about on SKOR North today which led to some speculation of our own on Purple Daily today. Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin spend the first…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast