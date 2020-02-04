Doogie with The Scoop. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins for Super Bowl talk. Reckless Wolves Speculation.

There was plenty of reckless speculation on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie as we discuss Wiggins trade rumors and Mike Greenberg joins to discuss the segment on his show.

The boys open the show with all the Wiggins trade rumors and discussing what to do with KAT (1:00) before ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins to discuss the Super Bowl and Reckless Speculation showing up on Get Up (32:00). Hour Two opens with Doogie joining to give us the Scoop on the Wiggins rumors (58:00). We close out today’s show with CRAM Session (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Doogie joined the boys for his weekly Scoop segment.