Podcast

How confident are we in the 2020 Twins? Smoke or Fire? #AskMJR

By Jonathan Harrison February 28, 2020 6:09 pm

Judd and Ramie are back for one more day without Mackey for a Friday Funday in which we play Smoke or Fire and #AskMJR.

The boys open the show today talking about how confident they are in the Twins heading into 2020 (1:00). We close out Hour One with a game of Smoke or Fire (34:00). Hour Two of Friday Funday kicks off with another round of #AskMJR (56:00) before Matthew Coller calls in with some reckless NFL speculation and we close out the week with Reusse (1:22:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Judd and Ramie played a game of Smoke or Fire.

Related Gallery

Twins Show: Max Kepler is back in action; Twins outfield trio ready for big things in 2020?

Max Kepler returns to make his spring training debut, Eddie Rosario explains his ambition, and Byron Buxton is on the slow track back. Is the Twins’ outfield trio in line for big things in 2020.…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast