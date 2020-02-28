How confident are we in the 2020 Twins? Smoke or Fire? #AskMJR

Judd and Ramie are back for one more day without Mackey for a Friday Funday in which we play Smoke or Fire and #AskMJR.

The boys open the show today talking about how confident they are in the Twins heading into 2020 (1:00). We close out Hour One with a game of Smoke or Fire (34:00). Hour Two of Friday Funday kicks off with another round of #AskMJR (56:00) before Matthew Coller calls in with some reckless NFL speculation and we close out the week with Reusse (1:22:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Judd and Ramie played a game of Smoke or Fire.