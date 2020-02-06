Reacting to the Wolves trading Andrew Wiggins for D’Angelo Russell. Sage Football Wisdom.

The boys spend the show today reacting to the Wolves making the blockbuster trade bringing in D’Angelo Russell and ridding themselves of Andrew Wiggins.

We open the show joined by Jim Petersen to discuss the big trade by the Wolves today (1:00). We close out the first hour with some quick reaction from callers (47:00). Hour Two kicksoff with Sage Rosenfels joining for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom (59:00). We close out the show with more reaction to the Wolves trade and some mock drafts (1:26:00).

