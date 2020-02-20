Sage Football Wisdom. Can Berrios be an Ace? In Other News.

It’s an In Other News Thursday on the show today as well as a Sage Football Wisdom Thursday.

The boys open the show discussing Free Agent NFL QB’s as well as whether it might be time to buy out Richard Pitino (1:00). Sage Rosenfels then joins the show for his Sage Football Wisdom (30:00). Derek Wetmore pops in for day number nine of 10 Days of Twins Talk (59:00) and we close out the show today with In Other News (1:21:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys were joined by Sage Rosenfels for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom.