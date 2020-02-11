The Scoop with Doogie. 10 Days of Twins Talk: Marwin’s Apology. Wild GM Bill Guerin on the Zucker trade.

On today’s show the boys discuss Brian Windhorst’s comments on SKOR North Live, the Zucker trade, and Marwin’s apology.

We open up the show discussing ESPN’s Brian Windhorst roasting KAT on SNL today before Wild GM Bill Guerin joins to discuss trading away Jason Zucker (1:00). Derek Wetmore hops in for the second segment for our second day of 10 Days of Twins Talk (35:00). Doogie jumps in to start the second hour with his weekly Scoop session (59:00). We close out today with a shocking CRAM Session (1:26:00).

