The Scoop with Doogie. 10 Days of Twins Talk: Marwin’s Apology. Wild GM Bill Guerin on the Zucker trade.

By Jonathan Harrison February 11, 2020 6:16 pm

On today’s show the boys discuss Brian Windhorst’s comments on SKOR North Live, the Zucker trade, and Marwin’s apology.

We open up the show discussing ESPN’s Brian Windhorst roasting KAT on SNL today before Wild GM Bill Guerin joins to discuss trading away Jason Zucker (1:00). Derek Wetmore hops in for the second segment for our second day of 10 Days of Twins Talk (35:00). Doogie jumps in to start the second hour with his weekly Scoop session (59:00). We close out today with a shocking CRAM Session (1:26:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to third segment when the boys were joined by Doogie for his weekly Scoop segment.

Marwin Gonzalez’s apology and Brian Windhorst goes in on the Wolves and KAT

Ramie and Phil open the show with the news of Marwin Gonzalez addressing his role in the Astros cheating scandal from 2017. (16:00) The MLB’s reported playoff change. (25:23) Ramie wants to remind those why…
