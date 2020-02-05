Podcast

Was Graterol for Maeda worth it? Write That Down.

By Jonathan Harrison February 5, 2020 6:00 pm

We’re reacting to the mega trade the Twins were involved in last night and we’re taking plenty of calls on the topic as well on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

The boys open the show giving their thoughts on the trade (1:00) before taking calls and discussing whether it was a good trade or not (31:00). We open up Hour Two with Write That Down (59:00) before we quickly discuss the Wolves trade and wrapping with Ruesse (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys discuss whether the Twins trading Brusdar Graterol for Kenta Maeda was a good trade or not with plenty of calls from the listeners.

