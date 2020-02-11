What we learned from the Vikings Press Conferences. Former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski on QB Carousel.

Matthew Coller is fresh off the Vikings plethora of Vikings Press Conferences today to tell you what he learned and we’ve got former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski to discuss the pending QB Carousel.

We open the show today with five soundbites from the Vikings press conferences (1:00) before Chad Graff joins the show to discuss what he learned from the Press Conferences (26:00). Alex Boone hops in for Hour Two to discuss the new coaching situation with the Vikings (53:00). We close out today’s show joined by former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski to discuss the pending NFL QB Carousel (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment of today’s show when former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski joined the show to talk about analytics, Kirk Cousins, and the pending QB Carousel.