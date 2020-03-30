Podcast

A tribute to baseball. The Vikings are how high in ESPN’s Power Rankings?

By Jonathan Harrison March 30, 2020 6:14 pm

The boys return from a weekend of quarantine with a tribute to baseball, a reminder of sports things we shouldn’t forget, and what we discovered over the weekend.

We open the show discussing how much we miss baseball in our tribute to the show’s favorite sport (1:00). Hour One closes with reminders of sports things not to forget when sports comeback (25:00). We open Hour Two with our Quarantine Discoveries discussing things (movies, tv shows, habits) we discovered over the weekend (53:00). We close out today discussing where the Vikings place in ESPN’s way too early Power Rankings and wrapping with Reusse (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of today’s show listen to the third segment when the boys discuss some of the tv shows and movies they discovered over the quarantine weekend.

