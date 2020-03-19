Do the Vikings really need to pay Dalvin Cook? Reacting to the Eagan Exodus.

The boys are joined by a pair of football guests on today’s show as ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Sage Rosenfels join to discuss NFL Free Agency.

The boys open the show discussing the Vikings signing a new Nose Tackle in former Raven Michael Pierce before ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins the show (1:00). Sage Rosenfels pops in for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom (31:00). Hour Two of the show kicks off with a discussion on whether the Vikings should pay Dalvin Cook or not (56:00). We close out today’s show with our weekly helping of In Other News (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment of the show today when the boys discussed all the players leaving the Vikings for other teams. We’re also joined by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg to discuss NFL Free Agency and introduce a new segment.