Doogie with The Scoop. PJ Fleck and Dick Bremer also join the show today.

By Jonathan Harrison March 24, 2020 6:34 pm

The boys have a jam packed show today as their joined by PJ Fleck, Dick Bremer, and Doogie as well as a new Mock and CRAM Session.

We open today’s show joined by PJ Fleck (1:00) before Dick Bremer joins the boys (29:00). Hour Two starts with Doogie joining for his weekly Scoop segment (56:00) before we close out with another Mock from the Godfather of Mocks and CRAM Session (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen one segment listen to the third segment when the boys were joined by Doogie for our weekly helping of The Scoop!

Podcast