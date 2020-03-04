Doogie with The Scoop. Write That Down. Have the Wild finally found their star scorer?

The boys have some arguements to open up the show before being joined by Doogie with The Scoop and we also have our weekly Write That Down segment on today’s show.

We open today’s show with Ramie picking a fight with Mackey over Cam Newton before turning his gaze to Judd to fight about the actual biggest upset in sports (1:00). Doogie pops in for his weekly Scoop session (28:00). The second hour on Wednesday starts with our weekly Write That Down segment (55:00). We close out today’s show discussing whether the Wild have found their star scorer finally and also wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys were joined by Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson for the weekly Scoop session.