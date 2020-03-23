Is Rick Spielman a good GM? Five splash moves the Vikings could make.

The boys return from a weekend of quarantine to discuss Rick Spielman’s GM quality, what they’ve discovered during the sports break, and moves the Vikings could make.

We open the show debating whether Rick Spielman is a good GM or nor (1:00) before we discuss what shows the boys have discovered during the quarantine (29:00). Hour Two kicks off with five splash moves the Vikings could make (53:00). We close out today’s show with our Monday edition of Let Us Not Forget and Wrapping with Reusse (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys discuss whether Vikings GM Rick Spielman is good at his job.