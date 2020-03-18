Opening Free Agency with Patriots Vent Line and recapping the Vikings moves in the opening hours of Free Agency

The boys are back today to celebrate the opening of NFL Free Agency with some recaps of the first hour of Free Agency, the Scoop, and Write That Down.

We open the show mocking a FAKE schedule and some Patriots Vent Line (1:00). Doogie calls in for his weekly Scoop session (29:00). Hour Two opens with Write That Down (54:00) and Wrapping with Reusse (1:26:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Doogie joined for his weekly Scoop session.