The impact of the Coronavirus on sports.

The boys return today after a monumental night in sports to discuss the impact the spread of the Coronavirus has had on sports.

We open the show with Ramie and Judd discussing the impact of the sports competitions in this country postponing or canceling their events/seasons (1:00). We then take some calls on how it’s effected the sports scene (30:00). We open up Hour Two with Ramie’s opinion on how the NBA and NHL come back from their postponements (56:00). We close the show today with a bit of a reprieve with In Other News (1:23:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of the show listen to the first segment when Ramie and Judd reacted to all of the sports leagues in the country postponing or cancelling their seasons/tournaments.