What’s next for the Vikings after cutting Linval and Rhodes?

The boys are back for one final day of the week to discuss Vikings roster cuts and the impact of Coronavirus on sports.

We open the show discussing the Vikings cutting Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph before former Gopher Pete Najarian joins to chat about the impact of the Coronavirus (1:00). We close out the first hour discussing when it’s ok for sports to come back (33:00). Hour Two of today’s show starts with Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright to talk about sports shutting down because of the spread of the Coronavirus (59:00). We introduce one of our new segments called “Let Us Not Forget” before we wrap up the week with Reusse (1:25:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys discuss the Vikings cutting Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph. Plus, former Gopher Pete Najarian joins to the show to talk about the impact the Coronavirus is having on sports and society.