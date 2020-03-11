Podcast

Where does ESPN’s Field Yates think key Free Agents will land? The impact of the Coronavirus on sports.

By Jonathan Harrison March 11, 2020 6:38 pm

Amid the breaking coronavirus news the boys discuss the impact the virus is having on American sports on today’s show.

The boys open the show discussing the breaking news that the NCAA will be March Madness behind closed doors before talking with ESPN’s Field Yates about NFL Free Agency (1:00). We close out the first hour with more discussion about the impact the Coronavirus is having on American sports (47:00). Hour Two of today’s show starts with Write That Down (58:00) before we close out today’s show wrapping it up with Reusse (1:21:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when ESPN’s Field Yates joined the show to discuss NFL Free Agency.

