Which Viking benefits the most after the Diggs departure? Write That Down.

The boys are back today to discuss the Stay at Home Order, the new Vikings receiver, and our weekly Write That Down segment.

We open the show today joined by KSTP’s Kevin Doran for the latest on Gov. Walz’s Stay at Home order (1:00). We then jump into a discussion of which Viking benefits the most from the Diggs’ departure (30:00). Hour Two of the Wednesday show starts as it always does with our Write That Down segment (55:00). We close out the show discussing whether we’d like a seven day draft and wrapping with Reusse (1:23:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when we go through our weekly accountability session before making our predictions in our Write That Down segment.