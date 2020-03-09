Who is the superstar in Minnesota Sports right now? Randy’s Mock 4.0.

The boys return from a weekend of big changes in the sports world including Judd now coming to us, for the week anyways, from the home of Twins Spring Training.

We open the week discussing the Byron Buxton news Judd found out today and we finally get Randy from Cottage Grove’s Mock 4.0 (1:00). The boys then try and figure out who the superstar is in Minnesota sports right now (41:00). We kick off Hour Two today with some reckless Tom Brady speculation (53:00) before closing out discussing who should bat lead off for the Twins this season and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys discussed who the superstar is in Minnesota sports right now?