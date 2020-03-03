Podcast

Why this year will be different for the Twins. Alex Boone on attempting to make an NFL comeback. CRAM Session.

By Jonathan Harrison March 3, 2020 6:28 pm

The boys discuss NFL Free Agency, Tom Brady, and the Twins on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

We open the show today joined by Alex Boone to discuss his decision to make run at the NFL again (1:00) before the boys chat about how this year will be different for the Twins (29:00). Hour Two of the show kicks off with the boys diving into some reckless speculation surrounding where Tom Brady will play (57:00). We close out today’s show with our weekly CRAM Session (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys discussed why this year will be different for the Twins.

Related Gallery

Eric Edholm joins to talk about the Draft and the Combine. Alex Boone makes an announcement.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin, Eric Edholm, and Alex Boone to discuss the NFL Draft, where Brady is going, and Hot Routez! Coller and Courtney open the show with some draft sims…
Topics:
Mackey & Judd



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast