Will the Vikings regret under-utilizing Stefon Diggs?

By Jonathan Harrison March 27, 2020 6:49 pm

The boys are back for a Friday Funday edition of the show in which we talk Diggs, Bloodsport, Cricket, and baseball changes.

We open the show today discussing whether the Vikings will regret under-utilizing Stefon Diggs (1:00). We close out Hour One reviewing our first action movie in our new segment Action Movie Rewind as we review Bloodsport (30:00). Hour Two kicksoff with another new segment as we learn a new sport as we are joined by Minnesota United’s Callum Williams who teaches us about Cricket (57:00). We close out the show today discussing changing the baseball playoffs and wrapping with Reusse (1:22:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of the show listen to the second segment when the boys introduced their a new segment Action Movie Rewind as we review the JCVD action movie Bloodsport.

