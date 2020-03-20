Would you still sign Cousins to an extension if you knew what we know now?

Mackey and Judd spend today discussing a question that popped up on Purple Daily relating to the exodus of Vikings defenders as well as bringing back a Pecking Order.

Mackey and Judd discuss whether they still would have given Kirk Cousins a contract extension if we knew then what we know now about the exodus of players (1:00). The boys take calls on that question as well to end the first hour (29:00). We bring back Pecking Order to discuss which guys looked most out of place in new jerseys (58:00). To close out the show today we’re joined by 5 Eyewitness News’ Kevin Doran to fill us in on the latest info regarding the Coronavirus outbreak and we wrap with Reusse (1:22:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when Mackey and Judd discussed whether they would still sign Kirk Cousins to an extension if you knew then about all the departures from the team?