Max Kepler among three Twins placed on COVID injured list

The Twins placed outfielders Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler and lefthanded reliever Caleb Thielbar on the COVID injured list Tuesday before a doubleheader with the A’s in Oakland.

Garlick is hitting .280 with three doubles and three RBIs in 12 games this season. Kepler is hitting .234 with four doubles, one triple and eight RBIs in 14 games. Thielbar has given up four runs and nine hits in seven innings with one walk and 15 strikeouts in five games.

To replace the three players on the active roster, the Twins reinstated outfielder Brent Rooker from the 10-day injured list, recalled infielder Travis Blankenhorn from the Taxi Squad and selected the contract of righthanded pitcher Luke Farrell from the Taxi Squad.

The Twins did not play their final two games of the weekend in Anaheim and also had Monday’s game in Oakland postponed because of issues with COVID-19.