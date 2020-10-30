Mike Hughes goes on IR because of neck injury; Vikings have two on COVID-19 reserve list

Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Hughes returns a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Packers won 23-10. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Vikings placed cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve Friday because of a neck injury. Hughes initially hurt his neck late last season — he was placed on IR before the playoffs — and was believed to have aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss at Indianapolis Colts.

Hughes missed the next two games before returning for the Week 5 loss in Seattle. He played 13 snaps on Oct. 18 against Atlanta but had to depart because of the neck issue. The Vikings had their bye last week and will play on Sunday in Green Bay.

Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2018, ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve and likely will finish this season in the same way.

The Vikings also placed linebacker Todd Davis on the COVID-19 reserve list. He will join cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was placed on that list this week.

The Vikings signed safety Curtis Riley, who had been with the Cardinals. He played in four games with one start with Arizona and had been shuffling between the active roster and the practice squad. Riley began the season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. Riley takes the spot of veteran safety George Iloka, whose season ended when he tore his ACL.